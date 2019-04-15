PTZ network camera for harsh environments

Axis Communications has launched the AXIS Q6215-LE PTZ Network Camera in South Africa to meet the increasing demand for more heavy-duty PTZ cameras with built-in IR (Infrared) illumination.

The new model comes with a 1/2-inch sensor and combines great image quality with fast pan, tilt, and zoom functionality.

In addition, it features long-range OptimizedIR with IR-LEDs that adjust to the camera’s zoom and can deliver superior videos in low light or complete darkness up to 400m (1300ft).

Key features include:

* OptimizedIR 400m (1300ft);

* Half-inch sensor for high light sensitivity and dynamic;

* Compliant with MIL-STD-810G and NEMA TS-2;

* HDTV 1080p resolution, WDR, Lightfinder and 30x optical zoom; and

* AXIS Guard Suite analytics included.

The camera’s flexible design allows it to be mounted facing up or down, directly to a surface or with a wall or pole mount. Additionally, it includes a wiper for removal of excess water, and is compliant with IP66, IP68, IK10 and NEMA 4X.