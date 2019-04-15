Senior Back-End Developer

Back-End Developer

Cape Town

We have a client based in Cape Town who is in need of a Senior Back-end Developer. This company is one of the top tech companies in South Africa, offering the right candidate an incredible career opportunity.

The developer is expected to be familiar with the following skills:

ASP.NET

C#

MVC

Azure

SQL

Javascript

Duties will entail:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Flexi Hours

Global Conferences

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Training

