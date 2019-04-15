Senior Business Analyst

Summary The goal of the Commercial Development Banking Division is to shape the future of agri-financing in South Africa by providing financing solutions to commercial farmers and creating sustainable financial solutions and end-to-end business support for emerging farmers.Main Purpose of the Job To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuringKey Performance Areas Assessment, motivation, and packaging of credit applicationsStakeholder Relationship ManagementCompliance and Risk ManagementPreferred Minimum Education and Experience NQF Level 5: or Relevant three year qualificationBTech in Credit or Risk Management,Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management Investment ManagementPost qualification experience which will typically include the following3 – 5 years working experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environmentCritical Competencies Microsoft OfficeKnowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including the application of analysis tools and systems

