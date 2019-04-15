Senior Business Analyst (Credit Analyst)

Act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applicationsFinancial Modelling, analysis and Deal structuringProvide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis ad interpretation of :The business caseFinancial statements, inclusive of cash flow projectionsRisk considerations and mitigation thereofSecurity and collateralDevelopment, scoaisl and environmental impact considerationsKPA”s:Assessment, motivation and packaging of credit applicationsStakeholder relationship managementCompliance and Risk managementEducation and Experience:Three- year qualification in Credit or Risk ManagementUndergrad degree in Commercial/ Business Science/ Risk Management3 to 5 years’ experience as a Credit Analyst in a commercial or corporate banking environmentExperience in Financial Services Lending environment

