Senior Software Developer (.NET)

My client based in Cape Town is looking for smart people who can get things done. You’ll be working in a team environment within a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to extending & maintaining software. They offer a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, as a platform for significantly improving your development skills and place high value on knowledge sharing across the business and their employees.

You would join an established and engaging team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing Web-based APIs to deliver a leading product in the industry, which is then consumed by client-side modules that we are building using Angular 2.

Perks

– Casual dress code

– Diversity (committed to create an atmosphere where everyone feels included)

– Flat team structure (your ideas will be heard)

– Internet allowance

– Birthday leave

– On-site coffee shop and brewery

– HackSpace

– Dev Daze

– Regular team building events

Who would fit into the team?

– Creative, goal driven developers

– Team players who enjoy sharing knowledge and learning new things

– Someone who places high value on ethics and morals

– Anyone who has good communication skills

– People who do not need to be micromanaged

Skill requirements

– ASP.NET, ASP.NET MVC

– C#

– Web API2

– Angular

– JavaScript, HTML/CSS

– SQL

Why you should be interested in this position:

You’ll be working for the industry leader who operates in 28 countries across the globe who are purpose driven, developing software that aims to curb corruption.

If you are interested to apply for this opportunity, please apply with your updated CV describing your experience and projects. While we aim to respond to each application, we anticipate a high volume of interest and are at times unable to respond to each application. If you have not heard from us in 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Good luck with your application!

