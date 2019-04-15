STC provides fibre connectivity to Rand Show 2019

Smart Technology Centre (STC) is the exclusive connectivity sponsor for this year’s larger-than-life gaming entertainment pavilion at the Rand Show 2019.

Smart Technology Centre will deliver a super-fast FibreMAX 500Mbps fibre link, wholly dedicated to the gaming pavilion, which will host the National Fortnite Tournament with R100 000.00 in prizes up for grabs.

“As the exclusive connectivity provider, we have gone all out to ensure an amazing experience for gamers,” says Dillynn Els of Smart Technology Centre (STC). “We are aiming to dual stack the network by delivering Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) connectivity at the Rand Show.

“IPv6 global adoption is increasing rapidly and we are proud to be helping put South Africa on the IPv6 adoption map. Investing heavily in innovation, education and best of breed technology has enabled us to deploy IPv6 well ahead of many other ISPs in the country to our FTTH and FTTH customers.

“When it comes to gaming and the best experience possible, it’s all about ensuring we provide a dedicated, uncapped, unshaped connection that makes every second count – delivering an incredible experience,” Els adds.