Sybase Database Administrator

Role Purpose:The successful candidate will be responsible for the administration of the organisations databases specifically Sybase on Linux platform.Experience & Qualifications:

Matric plus Computer Science or equivalent Degree

3 to 5 years in a similar environment

Sybase certification beneficial

SQL, Shell and PERL

Role/Responsibilities:

Install Sybase software on all servers;

Build and configure new database servers;

Maintain, administer and monitor current and new databases;

Monitor and do performance tuning on database servers as necessary;

Build, configure, administrate, maintain & monitor Sybase Replication and IQ warehouse server;

Install and maintain 3 rd party software;

Ensure high degree of sufficient uptime;

Assist developers with database related problems;

Scripting where necessary (SQL, SHELL, PERL).

Competencies:

Problem solving and analytical thinking;

Results driven team player with high energy levels;

Ability to work independently / unsupervised and to function effectively within a team;

Ability to perform under pressure in a deadline-driven environment;

Good understanding of the design and operation of distributed computer systems, computer networks and protocols;

Ability to collaborate with others.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

