Sybase Database Administrator

Role Purpose:The successful candidate will be responsible for the administration of the organisations databases specifically Sybase on Linux platform.Experience & Qualifications:
- Matric plus Computer Science or equivalent Degree
- 3 to 5 years in a similar environment
- Sybase certification beneficial
- SQL, Shell and PERL
Role/Responsibilities:
- Install Sybase software on all servers;
- Build and configure new database servers;
- Maintain, administer and monitor current and new databases;
- Monitor and do performance tuning on database servers as necessary;
- Build, configure, administrate, maintain & monitor Sybase Replication and IQ warehouse server;
- Install and maintain 3rd party software;
- Ensure high degree of sufficient uptime;
- Assist developers with database related problems;
- Scripting where necessary (SQL, SHELL, PERL).
Competencies:
- Problem solving and analytical thinking;
- Results driven team player with high energy levels;
- Ability to work independently / unsupervised and to function effectively within a team;
- Ability to perform under pressure in a deadline-driven environment;
- Good understanding of the design and operation of distributed computer systems, computer networks and protocols;
- Ability to collaborate with others.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)
