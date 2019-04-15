Sybase Database Administrator

Apr 15, 2019

Role Purpose:The successful candidate will be responsible for the administration of the organisations databases specifically Sybase on Linux platform.Experience & Qualifications:

  • Matric plus Computer Science or equivalent Degree
  • 3 to 5 years in a similar environment
  • Sybase certification beneficial
  • SQL, Shell and PERL

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Install Sybase software on all servers;
  • Build and configure new database servers;
  • Maintain, administer and monitor current and new databases;
  • Monitor and do performance tuning on database servers as necessary;
  • Build, configure, administrate, maintain & monitor Sybase Replication and IQ warehouse server;
  • Install and maintain 3rd party software;
  • Ensure high degree of sufficient uptime;
  • Assist developers with database related problems;
  • Scripting where necessary (SQL, SHELL, PERL).

Competencies:

  • Problem solving and analytical thinking;
  • Results driven team player with high energy levels;
  • Ability to work independently / unsupervised and to function effectively within a team;
  • Ability to perform under pressure in a deadline-driven environment;
  • Good understanding of the design and operation of distributed computer systems, computer networks and protocols;
  • Ability to collaborate with others.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

