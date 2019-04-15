Technical Services – Electrical Generation

My client in the manufacturing industry is looking for a Technician, based in Cape Town, to join their team in Cape Town as soon as possible.

The main purpose of the position is to provide tehcnical service to all customers contracting with the company.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

– Report on Operational aspects of the Installation/Service and Production department of the company

– Ensure that production/service milestones are met

– Assist with all External/Internal Admin and Sales functions

– Be active in the implementation and maintenance of the ISO QMS.

Provide 24-hour technical support for the Generator Set Division:

– Provide telephonic support to customers and sales staff

– Identify / diagnose generator problems telephonically in conjunction with the preceding item

– Evaluate issues on specific applications where equipment is used

– Ensure skills transfer to develop a fully independent technical team. Create an environment where effective interaction with the Field Service Team and Technical Production staff is conducive to develop depth within the Technical Services Field

– Set-up and test generator set solutions on the factory floor or site installation

– Attend to breakdowns or commissioning on site as and when required – This may require travel away from home and working after hours

– Receive, analyse and report on faulty Generator sets

– Report to the client in writing and keep proper record of repairs and returns

– Prepare and submit warranty claims

– Keep record of all warranty claims

– Make technical recommendations to improve manufacturing processes and improving product reliability

– Liaise with customer-appointed DB/Switchboard Sub-contractors, where the company has to control remote-mounted switchgear in their DB’s. This involves ensuring the correct switchgear peripherals are supplied by others, and also the design and provision of the remote-control wiring diagrams to such Subcontractors in order to tie up with the company’s control systems. This is particularly applicable in MV switchgear installations

– Fault finding and repairs on site in the event of a generator failure where support will also be given by the Field Services department.

Projects

– Manage Operational aspects of new/old projects, namely:

– Execution of Commissioning on site

– Mechanical/Warranty repairs

– Attend site meetings

– Book FAT with Client

– Keep record of all Workshop tests on file and electronically

– Update digital record on company drive

Procurement

– Place purchase orders on suppliers through relevant company procedures

– Track status and progress of orders in order to resolve technical issues

– Assist and Verify the correctness of technical and commercial documentation

– Be active in driving cost down for buyout items

– Ensure that purchase orders and Supplier Invoices correspond

Monthly Reports

– Compile KPI Consolidated report information and upload to QMS

– Update Health and Safety records and Report to Group H&S Manager

– Report to the Engineering Team Leader and Project Manager any forecasted project delays due to technical issues.

NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:

– Matric

– Relevant Mechatronics, Electrical Instrumentation, Electrical Engineering or equivalent Qualification

– General understanding of electrical schematic diagrams with the capability to analyze and/or mark up of red lines

– Basic computer literacy in Word and Excel

– Basic understanding of industrial communication protocols. (Modbus, serial, Ethernet, etc)

– Must have a basic generation background to understand the programming backbone of various programmable relays for generators

– 3-5 years’ experience in electrical generation field

– Technician experience will be an added value

– A valid driver’s licence.

– A Valid passport

– Must be able to read, write, speak and understand the English language, Afrikaans will be an added advantage

– A sense of urgency with a strong customer service orientation

– Willingness and freedom to travel extensively, including frequent overnight stays away from home base

