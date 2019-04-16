Analyst Programmer (REF HE CT)

We currently have a permanent role available for a Analyst Programmer based in Cape Town. IntroductionAnalyse user requirements, design, implement and support less complex technical systems. Job Specification• Interpret basic user requirements and translate into systems design• Integrate with business process analyst in order to develop systems specifications from process specifications• Evaluate and recommend alternative system solutions• Design and code complex programmes from specifications• Develop test plans and perform systems and integration testing• Investigate and solve complex systems issues across areas• Ensure systems documentations is kept up to date• Implement approved changes as per change control and security process• Maintain and support existing systems• Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areasMinimum Requirements• 3 year IT Diploma• 3 -5 years programming/analyst programming experience• Previous experience with JDA, IKB or CKB preferred• Specific analysis and development skills• Project management methodology• Relevant business process context knowledgePlease note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.

