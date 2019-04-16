Business Analyst

Our client is looking for an enthusiastic, positive and professional technologist keen to make a difference in a fast-moving, highly-customizable, client reporting software solution. The candidate will be involved in all aspects of the implementation of the reporting solution, including: Analysis & Design, System & Functional Testing, User Acceptance Testing, Training and Implementation / Documentation.

Duties and Responsibilities

– Work as part of the project team on the efficient utilization of the transfer agency system, including delivering data extracts, reports and supporting workflows

– Ability to work to tight deadlines and under pressure

– Flexibility around working hours

– Train designated staff members and administrators on the strategic solution design and business logic used

– Develop and produce customized documentation

– Document procedures and methods used in the solution, and develop materials

– Able to demonstrate problem solving and creative “solutioning” skills

Required Experience

– Related experience of working on transfer agency systems gained either at a Management Company or at a LISP is essential

– You would need to have knowledge of regulations impacting Management Company and / or LISP transfer agency administration

– Strong business analysis skills and experience of providing end-user training

– Experience with SQL within enterprise projects (Developing SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, data analysis and proven understanding of relational data management principles) advantageous

Required Qualifications

– Related Financial/Investment/Commercial qualification

– Key Competencies

– A positive and enthusiastic outlook

– Strong interpersonal and client relationship skills

– A team builder/player who is by nature hardworking, service oriented, flexible and able to work without supervision towards tight deadlines

– Ability to prioritize and manage time

– Ability to work to tight deadlines under pressure

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Self-motivation

– Keenness to learn new skills and meet people

System Exposure

– Some experience with the design and implementation of Transfer Agency Systems

– Some experience with SQL within enterprise projects (Developing SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, data analysis and proven understanding of relational data management principles) – optional/advantageous

– Strong working knowledge of MS Office

Why this Role?

– This is a brilliant opportunity to join a talent team of project specialists keen to make a difference in fast moving, highly customizable, client reporting software solution.

