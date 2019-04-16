Our client is looking for an enthusiastic, positive and professional technologist keen to make a difference in a fast-moving, highly-customizable, client reporting software solution. The candidate will be involved in all aspects of the implementation of the reporting solution, including: Analysis & Design, System & Functional Testing, User Acceptance Testing, Training and Implementation / Documentation.
Duties and Responsibilities
– Work as part of the project team on the efficient utilization of the transfer agency system, including delivering data extracts, reports and supporting workflows
– Ability to work to tight deadlines and under pressure
– Flexibility around working hours
– Train designated staff members and administrators on the strategic solution design and business logic used
– Develop and produce customized documentation
– Document procedures and methods used in the solution, and develop materials
– Able to demonstrate problem solving and creative “solutioning” skills
Required Experience
– Related experience of working on transfer agency systems gained either at a Management Company or at a LISP is essential
– You would need to have knowledge of regulations impacting Management Company and / or LISP transfer agency administration
– Strong business analysis skills and experience of providing end-user training
– Experience with SQL within enterprise projects (Developing SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, data analysis and proven understanding of relational data management principles) advantageous
Required Qualifications
– Related Financial/Investment/Commercial qualification
– Key Competencies
– A positive and enthusiastic outlook
– Strong interpersonal and client relationship skills
– A team builder/player who is by nature hardworking, service oriented, flexible and able to work without supervision towards tight deadlines
– Ability to prioritize and manage time
– Ability to work to tight deadlines under pressure
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
– Self-motivation
– Keenness to learn new skills and meet people
System Exposure
– Some experience with the design and implementation of Transfer Agency Systems
– Some experience with SQL within enterprise projects (Developing SQL Queries, Stored Procedures, data analysis and proven understanding of relational data management principles) – optional/advantageous
– Strong working knowledge of MS Office
Why this Role?
– This is a brilliant opportunity to join a talent team of project specialists keen to make a difference in fast moving, highly customizable, client reporting software solution.