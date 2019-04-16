Explosion-protected network cameras reduce health, safety, environmental risks

Axis Communications has announced the release and local availability of three new cameras in its ExCam XF range.

The explosion-protected network cameras have been designed for industrial environments where a customer’s first concerns are the safety of employees and secondly of business operations.

With a robust exterior in a lightweight finish, the three new cameras, namely the Excam XF P1367 Explosion-Protected Network Camera, ExCam XF Q1645 Explosion-Protected Network Camera and ExCam XF Q1785 Explosion-Protected Network Camera, can be installed in hazardous industrial environments where surveillance is key.

Each camera also boasts intelligent analytic capabilities enabling users to gather insights into how to improve security operations and resource allocation.

“Industrial environments are some of the most important to have surveillance in, yet they remain the hardest to monitor because of the environmental conditions that can affect the quality of images and longevity of the cameras,” states Justin Ludik, business development manager: critical infrastructure at Axis Communications SA. “Mines, manufacturing plants, industrial factories all pose not only risks from the outside, but risks from the inside too. It is with this that the ExCam XF range has been developed to assist and address two key issues faced by industrial sites namely protecting operations and reducing health, safety and environmental risks.”

The cameras are able to withstand temperatures from -60 °C to 60 °C, and are made from robust materials, but are still light enough to ensure easy installation and management, even on high towers or buildings. All three cameras are also ATEX, IECEx, and EAC Ex, Zone 1, 2, 21, 22, IIC, IIIC certified, ensuring only the best in quality and safety. With built in Lightfinder and Forensic WDR technologies, users are assured of perfect balance in scenes with strong variations in light and they can be seamlessly integrated into your existing security system.

Notably, when a sensor is triggered, the fixed box ExCam XF explosion-protected cameras let operators visually verify safety information from the system or monitor the process to ensure operations remain running smoothly and personnel are able to work safely in the event of an incident.

Each camera in the range support a specific application, which includes:

* ExCam XF P1367 – Features an i-CS lens that allows the camera to automatically set its focus, and the field of view can be adjusted remotely. Additionally, it delivers excellent image quality and detail even in low light. It delivers 5-megapixel resolution at 25/30 fps in H.264. This makes it ideal for detecting unauthorised individuals, monitoring employee safety in hazardous areas, monitoring production efficiency and verifying information from sensor systems.

* ExCam XF Q1645 – The camera is engineered for light sensitivity that’s second to none and delivers HDTV 1080p resolution at 100/120 fps (with WDR disabled). It also supports electronic image stabilisation (EIS), which greatly improves video quality where the camera is subject to vibrations. Further, it also features an i-CS lens to automatically set its focus, and the field of view can be adjusted remotely. As such, it gives operators reliable real-time information about the status of the industry processes, such as monitoring temperature gauges, sensors and/or valves.

* ExCam XF Q1785 – The camera is designed for 24/7 long-range surveillance of vital operation, such as conveyor belts. This is delivered through 32x optical zoom, combined with HDTV 1080p resolution at 50/60 fps (with WDR disabled), which provides superb zoomed-in views of people and objects of interest. Furthermore, it provides high resolution footage even under extreme lighting conditions, has barrel distortion correction for great image quality, even at the edges of the image, and supports electronic image stabilisation (EIS), which greatly improves video quality where the camera is subject to vibrations.

“These cameras are not just built for purpose but can also assist a customer to ensure operational efficiency and become proactive when faced with potential accidents in an industrial environment. For customers who are able to thwart a potential hazard or remove people from a hazardous environment by having full ‘sight’ into what is happening in the area from afar – the return on investment is massive. Not to mention the fact that lives can be saved,” ends Ludik.