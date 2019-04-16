ImagePress C910 meets graphic arts needs

Canon Europe has launched the new imagePress C910 printer series, designed to meet the light production needs of both commercial printers and large corporate print departments, as well as SMEs wanting to cost-effectively produce a range of high quality, personalised marketing collateral in-house.

The toner-based series comprises three models – the imagePress C910, C810 and C710 – offering market-leading production speeds of up to 90ppm, 80ppm and 70ppm respectively, on stocks up to 220gsm. Designed for typical monthly production volumes of up to 500 000 A4 pages, overall productivity is optimised with minimal service intervals, while the printers’ intuitive design and ease of use makes them suitable for all types of customer, including those with no experience of colour management or finishing.

Giving customers scope to work with a broader catalogue of media up to 350gsm, as well as a wide variety of textured substrates, the new series supports a diverse range of printed applications. The devices are also capable of producing banner prints of up to 1300mm, almost double the length previously achievable, and further expanding the portfolio of products that customers can offer, from book jackets to posters to four-fold leaflets.

A range of finishing options further increases application flexibility. These include a multi-purpose stacker for intensive banner printing environments, a continuous output kit for unattended perfect binding, and two booklet-finishing stations, including a compact version for customers with limited space. A new Document Finishing Device (DFD) interface and bridge adaptor allows for in-line connectivity between these third party finishing devices and the Canon staple and booklet finisher W1, enabling users of the imagePRESS C910 series to take advantage of the full range of finishing capabilities.

With a default screening pattern of 190 lpi, the new devices produce offset-like 2400 dpi print quality, with vibrant colour and precise text, page after page. Even on textured media and embossed papers, excellent print quality can be achieved thanks to the soft elastic layer on the image transfer belt which ensures that toner is distributed consistently across structured surfaces.

The new series offers a selection of three controllers for optimal integration into existing operations: version 7.1 of Canon’s PRISMAsync, and embedded G250 and H350 external versions of EFI Fiery.

The imagePRESS C910 series is suitable for smaller business environments due to its compact footprint and intuitive operation. For SME customers, it offers a cost-effective solution to bring high quality digital print on-demand in-house.