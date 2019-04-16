Oracle opens new SA head office

Oracle has opened its new digital era-ready office building in Woodmead, a purpose-built facility equipped with future proof technology.

“Digital transformation is on the rise in South Africa and with an unmatched portfolio of solutions and support infrastructure, Oracle is poised to lead the country’s digital revolution,” says Niral Patel, MD and technology leader at Oracle South Africa. “The new office facility in Johannesburg is our latest investment and solid evidence of our commitment to South Africa.

“At Oracle, we are focused on expanding our presence to help organisations explore the full potential of digital technologies to drive economic growth and deliver seamless and transparent citizen services.”

A number of South African businesses are choosing Oracle Cloud solutions. For instance, MTN has embarked on one of the largest digital transformations in the global telecom industry across all its core business operations with Oracle Cloud.

A recent Oracle study also highlights that South African companies plan to further invest in disruptive innovation as they expect incremental technology to play a more significant role in their businesses over the next three years.

“Our new workplace is an investment in the future of our customers, employees and the next generation workforce of South Africa. We have created an inclusive space that will encourage innovation, foster learning and inspire organisations to achieve more,” Patel says.

The new 4 Green Star-rated building enables the active monitoring of energy, water and waste consumption to drive efficient use of resources and limit waste. These statistics will also be displayed on digital charts throughout the building, in a bid to raise awareness among employees and encourage them to proactively reduce usage.

The space encourages collaboration with flexible work stations that offer a choice of where employees want to work each day to informal spaces where teams working together can meet.

“Our new work space comes at a time when we see a big shift towards a mobile workforce and a fluid working environment. We want to attract the best talent in the country, and they demand a workplace that caters for mobility and collaboration,” says Patel.

Oracle commissioned students from the Universities of Johannesburg and Pretoria to create artwork for the reception area and meeting rooms. In addition, artwork made out of strings of the South African flag decorate each floor.

The acoustic paneling in the F&B zone, which doubles up as an open collaboration space, was assembled by the Johannesburg Society for the Blind.

The use of plastic, including cutlery and straws in the canteen area will also be reduced. A slightly higher ceiling helps with heat management inside, minimising the use of the air conditioning and HVAC systems. In addition, an attenuation pond that catches rain water will be used to water the landscaped gardens surrounding the building.