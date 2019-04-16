SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

– To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team

– To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office

– Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring

– To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others

– The business case

– Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projections

– Risk Considerations and Mitigation thereof

– Security and Collateral

– Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations

– To provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable policies and procedures related to the transaction under consideration

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– NQF Level 5: or Relevant three year qualification

– BTech in Credit or Risk Management

– Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management

– Post qualification experience which will typically include the following

– 3 – 5 years working experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment

– Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment

– Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment an advantage

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

– Assessment, motivation, and packaging of credit applications

– Stakeholder Relationship Management

– Compliance and Risk Management

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES

– Microsoft Office

– Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including the application of analysis tools and systems

– Lending / Credit Assessment Principles

– Financial and Business Acumen

– Customer Service Principles

– Accounting Principles

– Written and Verbal Communication Skills

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

– Travel as and when required

– Extended hours as and when required

– Valid SA Driver’s License

Learn more/Apply for this position