SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
– To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team
– To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office
– Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring
– To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others
– The business case
– Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projections
– Risk Considerations and Mitigation thereof
– Security and Collateral
– Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations
– To provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable policies and procedures related to the transaction under consideration
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
– NQF Level 5: or Relevant three year qualification
– BTech in Credit or Risk Management
– Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management
– Post qualification experience which will typically include the following
– 3 – 5 years working experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
– Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment
– Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment an advantage
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
– Assessment, motivation, and packaging of credit applications
– Stakeholder Relationship Management
– Compliance and Risk Management
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES
– Microsoft Office
– Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including the application of analysis tools and systems
– Lending / Credit Assessment Principles
– Financial and Business Acumen
– Customer Service Principles
– Accounting Principles
– Written and Verbal Communication Skills
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
– Travel as and when required
– Extended hours as and when required
– Valid SA Driver’s License