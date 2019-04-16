Senior .NET specialist

Senior Back-end developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Looking for a Senior Back-end developer to fill a role with one of our best clients based in Cape Town. The developer needs to be experienced in taking ownership of projects, working from start to finish.
Desired skills:
- ASP.NET
- C#
- MVC
- Azure
- Javascript
- SQL
Duties will entail:
- Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
- Unit-test all software artefacts.
- develop new systems using the latest technologies.
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
- Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related
Our client one of South Africa’s top tech companies in South Africa who offer perks like:
- Flexi time
- Working in a small team
- Ownership of projects
- Team breakfasts
- Rapid career growth
If this opportunity interests you, email me – (email address)