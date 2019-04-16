Senior .NET specialist –

Senior Back-end developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Looking for a Senior Back-end developer to fill a role with one of our best clients based in Cape Town. The developer needs to be experienced in taking ownership of projects, working from start to finish.

Desired skills:

ASP.NET

C#

MVC

Azure

Javascript

SQL

Duties will entail:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related

Our client one of South Africa’s top tech companies in South Africa who offer perks like:

Flexi time

Working in a small team

Ownership of projects

Team breakfasts

Rapid career growth

If this opportunity interests you, email me – (email address)

