Senior .NET specialist –

Apr 16, 2019

Senior Back-end developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Looking for a Senior Back-end developer to fill a role with one of our best clients based in Cape Town. The developer needs to be experienced in taking ownership of projects, working from start to finish.

Desired skills:

  • ASP.NET
  • C#
  • MVC
  • Azure
  • Javascript
  • SQL

Duties will entail:

  • Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
  • Unit-test all software artefacts.
  • develop new systems using the latest technologies.
  • Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
  • Research and develop new technologies.
  • Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
  • Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
  • Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
  • Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related

Our client one of South Africa’s top tech companies in South Africa who offer perks like:

  • Flexi time
  • Working in a small team
  • Ownership of projects
  • Team breakfasts
  • Rapid career growth

If this opportunity interests you, email me – (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position