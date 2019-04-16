Senior Test Analyst-NS

Apr 16, 2019

Established Cape Town client in seeking an experienced Senior Test Analyst with good knowledge in manual testing, with a willingness to move into automation testing

  • Analyse test requirements and test scenarios
  • Design, co-ordinate and execute testing, in liaison with the team,
  • Plan, schedule and prioritise tests to meet development targets
  • Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data
  • Design automated scripts 
  • Maintain and enhance manual and automated test case repository
  • Move manual regression test suite into automated test suites
  • Manual and automated test execution
  • Track and report on software defects
  • Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary
  • Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded
  • Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments

Learn more/Apply for this position