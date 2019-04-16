Senior Test Analyst-NS

Established Cape Town client in seeking an experienced Senior Test Analyst with good knowledge in manual testing, with a willingness to move into automation testing

Analyse test requirements and test scenarios

Design, co-ordinate and execute testing, in liaison with the team,

Plan, schedule and prioritise tests to meet development targets

Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data

Design automated scripts

Maintain and enhance manual and automated test case repository

Move manual regression test suite into automated test suites

Manual and automated test execution

Track and report on software defects

Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary

Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded

Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments

