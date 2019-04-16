Senior Test Analyst-NS

Established Cape Town client in seeking an experienced Senior Test Analyst with good knowledge in manual testing, with a willingness to move into automation testing
- Analyse test requirements and test scenarios
- Design, co-ordinate and execute testing, in liaison with the team,
- Plan, schedule and prioritise tests to meet development targets
- Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data
- Design automated scripts
- Maintain and enhance manual and automated test case repository
- Move manual regression test suite into automated test suites
- Manual and automated test execution
- Track and report on software defects
- Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary
- Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded
- Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments