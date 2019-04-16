Software Developer – Some remote work

Senior .NET Developer – R 60 000 CTC pm

If you would like to work for a smaller team, but in a well-established company, in a creative environment that allows flexi-time and work from home 1 day a week, apply below.

You’ll be working on projects within the digital marketing sector in a fast paced, high quality environment that pride themselves on delivering the best service to their clients.

If you are a senior .NET Developer with a minimum of 6 years hands-on development experience and are familiar with the full 360 SDLF, have SQL, JavaScript, HTML, Azure and Microservices listed under your skills, I want to hear from you!

For more information, or to be considered, submit you updated CV and contact numbers by no later than end of April 2019.

Wishing you the best of luck in your job search.

