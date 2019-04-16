Systems Engineer – End User Device Enablement

Apr 16, 2019

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 3 years’ experience in similar role
  • Minimum of 8 years IT experience
  • Tertiary IT qualification
  • Matric

Looking for someone with:

  • Strong Microsoft System Configuration Manager (SCCM) 2012 skills, specific to implementation, configuration, support, managing and maintenance.
  • Strong skill set specific to configuration of software rollouts and patch management
  • OS image deployment experience
  • In-depth troubleshooting knowledge of SCCM 2012
  • In depth understanding of Microsoft Windows in a desktop environment
  • Software packaging expertise
  • SQL querying and reporting skills
  • VBScript and other similar scripting experience
  • PowerShell scripting
  • Experience working with end users
  • Familiarity with change management process
  • Understanding of print management will be beneficial
  • Innovative mind set and philosophy

Responsibilities:

  • Provide support for the SCCM 2012 end user environments
  • Automate / perform daily / weekly / monthly system integrity checks of all SCCM 2012 environments
  • Software rollouts and patch management on desktops
  • Software packaging and scripting
  • Manage and update the existing EUC – End User Device Enablement documentation
  • Manage and monitor performance of these systems to ensure optimal end user experience and operation availability
  • Where required, interact with all levels of staff to resolve issues
  • Involvement with special projects
  • Perform all functions and tasks according to company processes and procedures
  • Perform 2nd and 3rd line support to assist in troubleshooting SCCM client desktop problems
  • Provide input in business technology decisions
  • Determine the scope of the solutions / proposals
  • Consult with customers and staff to determine their requirements
  • Research and Development into new related technologies and tools
  • Provide technical input to workshops within client environment
  • Involvement in projects (Both internal and external)
  • Participate in design and formulation of proposals to clients
  • Prepare business cases and technical proposal
  • Manage Operational Availability.
  • Life Cycle Management.
  • Discover new simplified Architectures for improved infrastructure.
  • Design, software development and provisioning of customized end user solutions

