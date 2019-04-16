Systems Engineer – End User Device Enablement

Experience and Qualifications:

3 years’ experience in similar role

Minimum of 8 years IT experience

Tertiary IT qualification

Matric

Looking for someone with:

Strong Microsoft System Configuration Manager (SCCM) 2012 skills, specific to implementation, configuration, support, managing and maintenance.

Strong skill set specific to configuration of software rollouts and patch management

OS image deployment experience

In-depth troubleshooting knowledge of SCCM 2012

In depth understanding of Microsoft Windows in a desktop environment

Software packaging expertise

SQL querying and reporting skills

VBScript and other similar scripting experience

PowerShell scripting

Experience working with end users

Familiarity with change management process

Understanding of print management will be beneficial

Innovative mind set and philosophy

Responsibilities:

Provide support for the SCCM 2012 end user environments

Automate / perform daily / weekly / monthly system integrity checks of all SCCM 2012 environments

Software rollouts and patch management on desktops

Software packaging and scripting

Manage and update the existing EUC – End User Device Enablement documentation

Manage and monitor performance of these systems to ensure optimal end user experience and operation availability

Where required, interact with all levels of staff to resolve issues

Involvement with special projects

Perform all functions and tasks according to company processes and procedures

Perform 2 nd and 3 rd line support to assist in troubleshooting SCCM client desktop problems

and 3 line support to assist in troubleshooting SCCM client desktop problems Provide input in business technology decisions

Determine the scope of the solutions / proposals

Consult with customers and staff to determine their requirements

Research and Development into new related technologies and tools

Provide technical input to workshops within client environment

Involvement in projects (Both internal and external)

Participate in design and formulation of proposals to clients

Prepare business cases and technical proposal

Manage Operational Availability.

Life Cycle Management.

Discover new simplified Architectures for improved infrastructure.

Design, software development and provisioning of customized end user solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position