Systems Engineer – End User Device Enablement

Experience and Qualifications:
- 3 years’ experience in similar role
- Minimum of 8 years IT experience
- Tertiary IT qualification
- Matric
Looking for someone with:
- Strong Microsoft System Configuration Manager (SCCM) 2012 skills, specific to implementation, configuration, support, managing and maintenance.
- Strong skill set specific to configuration of software rollouts and patch management
- OS image deployment experience
- In-depth troubleshooting knowledge of SCCM 2012
- In depth understanding of Microsoft Windows in a desktop environment
- Software packaging expertise
- SQL querying and reporting skills
- VBScript and other similar scripting experience
- PowerShell scripting
- Experience working with end users
- Familiarity with change management process
- Understanding of print management will be beneficial
- Innovative mind set and philosophy
Responsibilities:
- Provide support for the SCCM 2012 end user environments
- Automate / perform daily / weekly / monthly system integrity checks of all SCCM 2012 environments
- Software rollouts and patch management on desktops
- Software packaging and scripting
- Manage and update the existing EUC – End User Device Enablement documentation
- Manage and monitor performance of these systems to ensure optimal end user experience and operation availability
- Where required, interact with all levels of staff to resolve issues
- Involvement with special projects
- Perform all functions and tasks according to company processes and procedures
- Perform 2nd and 3rd line support to assist in troubleshooting SCCM client desktop problems
- Provide input in business technology decisions
- Determine the scope of the solutions / proposals
- Consult with customers and staff to determine their requirements
- Research and Development into new related technologies and tools
- Provide technical input to workshops within client environment
- Involvement in projects (Both internal and external)
- Participate in design and formulation of proposals to clients
- Prepare business cases and technical proposal
- Manage Operational Availability.
- Life Cycle Management.
- Discover new simplified Architectures for improved infrastructure.
- Design, software development and provisioning of customized end user solutions