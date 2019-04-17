ENVIRONMENT: A leading retail concern seeks an Analyst Programmer to join its team where you will be expected to analyse user requirements, design, implement and support less complex technical systems. The ideal candidate requires a 3-year IT Diploma, 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role, experience with JDA, IKB or CKB, Project Management methodology and relevant business process context. DUTIES: Interpret basic user requirements and translate into systems design.

Integrate with Business Process Analyst in order to develop systems specifications from process specifications.

Evaluate and recommend alternative system solutions.

Design and code complex programmes from specifications.

Develop test plans and perform systems and integration testing.

Investigate and solve complex systems issues across areas.

Ensure systems documentations is kept up-to-date.

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Maintain and support existing systems.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

Manage work effort of Analyst Programmers III and Programmers II and give input into the IPM process. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – 3-Year IT Diploma. Experience/Skills – 3 -5 Years Programming/Analyst Programming experience.

Previous experience with JDA, IKB or CKB preferred.

Specific analysis and developmen