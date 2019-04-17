BT-SA, Cambium Networks announce partnership

Bridging Technologies SA (BT-SA) is pleased to announce its new partnership with WiFi solutions expert Cambium Networks.

BT-SA has provided longstanding support to networks and to infrastructure throughout South Africa and are delighted to be working alongside Cambium to further enhance the services that it offers.

“BT-SA has an extensive portfolio and we cater for a wide range of needs from air conditioning, electrical and security solutions all the way to ICT and connectivity. Our partnership with Cambium adds another sphere to our expertise and we are excited to be working with them,” says Lawrence Weitzman, director at BT-SA.

“Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure business Wi-Fi, fixed wireless broadband point-to-point (PTP) and point-to-multipoint (PMP) platforms; managed by cloud-based software, Cambium Networks makes it possible for service providers; enterprises; governmental and military agencies; oil, gas and utility companies; Internet service providers; and public safety networks to build powerful communications networks, reach users from 200km across mountain tops down to the last meter to their devices, and intelligently manage their business WiFi infrastructure through end-to-end network visibility and actionable analytics.”

Cambium Networks provides reliable access network solutions that are cost effective and scalable. Network performance can be monitored in real time and it provides and easy solution for managing both software and hardware.

“We see this partnership as providing the right kind of solution for a variety of concerns such as enterprise, government and industry, particularly when it comes to IoT and reliable WiFi connections. South African business deserves to have a network solution that won’t let them down. With our infrastructure management and Cambium’s expertise with WiFi, we provide a comprehensive solution for everyone,” says Weitzman.