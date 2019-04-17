Cisco, Swarm, UTStarcom join DSA

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) has announced that Cisco Systems, Swarm Technologies and UTStarcom have joined the Alliance, as more and more companies are introducing wireless technologies that enable the full range of narrowband and wideband applications by tapping into shared spectrum bands.

Governments are recognizing that growing demand for wireless bandwidth and a widening digital divide can only be addressed if they embrace and implement dynamic spectrum access policies and regulations across a wide range of spectrum bands.

“With rising demand for the full range of next generation narrowband and wideband wireless applications and technologies, the DSA is thrilled to welcome Cisco Systems, Swarm Technologies and UTStarcom to the Alliance,” says Paul Garnett, chairman of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance board. “There is no denying the role that dynamic spectrum access plays in enabling next generation wireless technologies, on low-, mid- and high-band spectrum, so it is great to welcome organizations that are all dedicated to enabling service providers to address growing demand for wireless connectivity and to more cost-effectively reach the unconnected and underserved.”

He adds: “The DSA is looking forward to working with Cisco Systems, Swarm Technologies and UTStarcom as we continue to work with governments and regulators around the world to enable more efficient spectrum utilisation that will bring better connectivity and promote social and economic inclusion.”

Cisco Systems has joined the DSA just over a year into its 5G RuralFirst project, a testbed that brings technology experts and local businesses to demonstrate how connectivity will benefit rural communities. As a worldwide technology leader, Cisco Systems has been bringing 5G benefits to rural communities and is addressing the challenges of rural connectivity.

Swarm Technologies aims to connect people and devices any time, from anywhere in the world, at the lowest cost. Since it was founded in 2016, Swarm Technologies has been developing the world’s smallest communications satellites, enabling network services and making hardware accessible at the lowest possible cost.

UTStarcom is a global telecom infrastructure provider, specialising in delivering packet optical transport and broadband access solutions to give network carriers the ability to serve the growing demand for bandwidth.

“Cisco Systems, Swarm Technologies, and UTStarcom are three important organisations that are doing incredible things to bring new socially and economically beneficial wireless connectivity use cases to life,” says Garnett. “I’m looking forward to discussing this further with all of the DSA members, as well as regulators and industry players, at the upcoming DSA Global Summit.”