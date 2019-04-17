Developer (C#, MVC, Angular) (CTN/JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative and creative software development company is looking for an experienced Developer (C#, MVC, Angular) to join their exceptional team. You would be the perfect candidate if you have at least 4 years’ experience in developing systems for a relational database like MS SQL and strong analytical abilities coupled with system analyses experience. If you feel you’ll be a great fit, do not hesitate to apply for the following position.

DUTIES:

Developing web-based software solutions for customers in the Microsoft environment using MVC and Entity Framework.

Designs software changes according to specifications, escalates technical design or specification issues

Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies to deliver the software solution

Working closely with analysts, designers and staff

The developer is responsible to test the code changes he/she made in the latest development code branch, to ensure the software changes meets the specifications given for the change.

Extend and maintain existing and new software systems

Planning, estimating, and continuously improving code quality, system design and process

Work with the business to understand and implement complex requirements

Keeping a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices, and monitoring emerging technologies

REQUIREMENTS:

Preference will be given to a candidate with a Microsoft or similar qualification

Preference will be given to candidates with experience using MVC architectural pattern and Entity Framework for software development

Experience using JavaScript and/or Angular development and experience

