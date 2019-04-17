Developer (C#, MVC, Angular) (CTN/JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative and creative software development company is looking for an experienced Developer (C#, MVC, Angular) to join their exceptional team. You would be the perfect candidate if you have at least 4 years’ experience in developing systems for a relational database like MS SQL and strong analytical abilities coupled with system analyses experience. If you feel you’ll be a great fit, do not hesitate to apply for the following position.

DUTIES:

  • Developing web-based software solutions for customers in the Microsoft environment using MVC and Entity Framework.
  • Designs software changes according to specifications, escalates technical design or specification issues
  • Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies to deliver the software solution
  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff
  • The developer is responsible to test the code changes he/she made in the latest development code branch, to ensure the software changes meets the specifications given for the change.
  • Extend and maintain existing and new software systems
  • Planning, estimating, and continuously improving code quality, system design and process
  • Work with the business to understand and implement complex requirements
  • Keeping a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices, and monitoring emerging technologies

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Preference will be given to a candidate with a Microsoft or similar qualification
  • Preference will be given to candidates with experience using MVC architectural pattern and Entity Framework for software development
  • Experience using JavaScript and/or Angular development and experience

