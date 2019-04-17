Developer (C#, MVC, Angular) (CTN/JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative and creative software development company is looking for an experienced Developer (C#, MVC, Angular) to join their exceptional team. You would be the perfect candidate if you have at least 4 years’ experience in developing systems for a relational database like MS SQL and strong analytical abilities coupled with system analyses experience. If you feel you’ll be a great fit, do not hesitate to apply for the following position.
DUTIES:
- Developing web-based software solutions for customers in the Microsoft environment using MVC and Entity Framework.
- Designs software changes according to specifications, escalates technical design or specification issues
- Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies to deliver the software solution
- Working closely with analysts, designers and staff
- The developer is responsible to test the code changes he/she made in the latest development code branch, to ensure the software changes meets the specifications given for the change.
- Extend and maintain existing and new software systems
- Planning, estimating, and continuously improving code quality, system design and process
- Work with the business to understand and implement complex requirements
- Keeping a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices, and monitoring emerging technologies
REQUIREMENTS:
- Preference will be given to a candidate with a Microsoft or similar qualification
- Preference will be given to candidates with experience using MVC architectural pattern and Entity Framework for software development
- Experience using JavaScript and/or Angular development and experience