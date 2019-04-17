Intel debuts new vPro mobile processor

Intel has announced it new 8th Gen Intel Core vPro mobile processors, based on its Whiskey Lake architecture.

Intel vPro clients configured with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) solutions will be some of the first available in the marketplace to enable faster WiFi 6 connections, allowing users to work from anywhere while using the most demanding mobile applications like video conferencing, realtime collaboration and content-sharing.

With this launch, Intel brings its new Intel Hardware Shield technology, which delivers out-of-the-box protection to help defend against firmware attacks.

Intel Hardware Shield helps ensure the OS runs on legitimate hardware and provides hardware to software security visibility, enabling the OS to enforce a more complete security policy. Importantly, no additional IT infrastructure is required.

With the availability of 8th Gen Intel Core vPro mobile devices for businesses, there is no trade-off of performance even when unplugged. Compared to a three-year-old PC, the latest 8th Gen Intel Core vPro i7-8665U processor delivers up to 65% faster overall performance and up to 11 hours of battery life.

New Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage enables two times faster6 launch of documents, spreadsheets and presentations while transferring large files – and that’s compared to the same system with a traditional SSD alone. This minimises the frustration of waiting for apps to load while multitasking. Intel Optane memory H10 delivers the responsiveness to work efficiently and spend less time waiting.

We are excited to be working with OEMs like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Panasonic and other industry leaders to bring new sleek and beautiful corporate designs to market. PCs built on the 8th Gen Intel Core vPro mobile processors will be rolling out over the next several months.