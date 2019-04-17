SearchInform road show an SA success

SearchInform, together with South African partners Condyn and Secnovate, held an Insider Risk and Fraud Executive Briefing 2019 in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The speakers introduced the original concept based on a holistic approach to human-related threats mitigation, including techniques for risk and compliance management, fraud prevention, employee monitoring, high-risk behavior reporting as well as instruments to control activities within and outside a corporate network.

The risks connected with the human factor present a constant threat and the concern over employee malfeasance increases. That’s why it is highly important to be armed with advanced technologies to safeguard a company against internal incidents and provide your organisation with investigative tools.

SearchInform Risk Monitor is all-in-one system that helps to secure internal control, which enables corporate fraud investigation and abnormal behavior detection. Moreover, the solution possesses advanced analytical instruments and convenient reports.

“I would like to mention the interest of the audience. The event attendees’ questions were mostly related to the practice of risk prevention. The experts asked about the application of certain security policies in particular situations. The point is that people came not just to listen about data security and internal risks but to find a real solution for their specific problems. That is what we provide and that’s why we organised the seminars,” says Sergey Ozhegov, CEO of SearchInform.

SearchInform is represented in 17 countries in the regions of the CIS, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa. The company’s products protect over 1,2-million PCs in 2 000 organisations and are recognised by Gartner and The Radicati Group.