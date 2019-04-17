Senior Business Analyst

Our client has an opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst in Polokwane.Requirements:

  • NQF Level 5 or BTech in Credit or Risk Management
  • Undergraduate degree in Commercial/Business Sciences/Risk Management/Investment Management
  • 3-5 years’ working experience as a Credit Analyst or
  • Relevant Credit/Lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
  • Experience in Financial Services Lending Environment
  • Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment will be an advantage

KPAs:

  • Act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications
  • Compliance and Risk Management
  • Assessment, motivation and packaging of credit application
  • Stakeholder Relationship Management

