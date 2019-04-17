Our client has an opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst in Polokwane.Requirements:
- NQF Level 5 or BTech in Credit or Risk Management
- Undergraduate degree in Commercial/Business Sciences/Risk Management/Investment Management
- 3-5 years’ working experience as a Credit Analyst or
- Relevant Credit/Lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
- Experience in Financial Services Lending Environment
- Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment will be an advantage
KPAs:
- Act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications
- Compliance and Risk Management
- Assessment, motivation and packaging of credit application
- Stakeholder Relationship Management
