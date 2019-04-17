Senior Business Analyst

Our client has an opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst in Polokwane.Requirements:

NQF Level 5 or BTech in Credit or Risk Management

Undergraduate degree in Commercial/Business Sciences/Risk Management/Investment Management

3-5 years’ working experience as a Credit Analyst or

Relevant Credit/Lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment

Experience in Financial Services Lending Environment

Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment will be an advantage

KPAs:

Act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications

Compliance and Risk Management

Assessment, motivation and packaging of credit application

Stakeholder Relationship Management

