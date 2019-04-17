ENVIRONMENT: An innovative financial services group seeks the expertise of a highly skilled and forward-thinking Senior Java Developer to join its team. Your core role will include the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and amended applications in order to ensure exceptional service delivery. The ideal candidate requires a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, 2-5 years Programming and your tech toolset should include: Spring Boot, Spring MVC, Spring Date, JPA, Apache & Postgres. DUTIES: Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.

Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.

Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requir