Software Developer

We are looking for a Software Developer to join our team and help drive our refocus on software development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, IoT and building our own solutions.

Responsibilities:

– Developing new and maintaining existing solutions for clients and ourselves

Requirements:

– 1 – 3 years experience minimum preferred, but high performing postgraduates and graduates would also be considered

– BSc, BTech or other relevant qualification

Skills:

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

– Development

– Web, Windows & Mobile Development

– C#/ VB.NET 1.x-4.x and Core

– ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

– HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript

– jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React

– ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

– Web Services (REST & SOAP)

– Databases

– SQL Server 2008-2017

– Database Design

– Database Administration

– Applications

– Windows Server 2008-2019

– Internet Information Services (IIS)

– Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS/Azure DevOps

– Subversion or Git source control

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

– Development

– SharePoint 2007-2019 & Online

– Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

– Workflow Development

– K2 or Nintex

– Office 365 Development

– Azure Development

Package:

R20k – R35k CTC (Basic, benefits and additional rewards) depending on candidate. Opportunity for additional earnings through our internal rewards program.

