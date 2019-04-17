We are looking for a Software Developer to join our team and help drive our refocus on software development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, IoT and building our own solutions.
Responsibilities:
– Developing new and maintaining existing solutions for clients and ourselves
Requirements:
– 1 – 3 years experience minimum preferred, but high performing postgraduates and graduates would also be considered
– BSc, BTech or other relevant qualification
Skills:
Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
– Development
– Web, Windows & Mobile Development
– C#/ VB.NET 1.x-4.x and Core
– ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
– HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript
– jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React
– ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
– Web Services (REST & SOAP)
– Databases
– SQL Server 2008-2017
– Database Design
– Database Administration
– Applications
– Windows Server 2008-2019
– Internet Information Services (IIS)
– Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS/Azure DevOps
– Subversion or Git source control
Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
– Development
– SharePoint 2007-2019 & Online
– Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
– Workflow Development
– K2 or Nintex
– Office 365 Development
– Azure Development
Package:
R20k – R35k CTC (Basic, benefits and additional rewards) depending on candidate. Opportunity for additional earnings through our internal rewards program.