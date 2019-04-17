Software Development Engineer (Java/C/C++)

|
ENVIRONMENT:
A provider of cutting-edge communications tech seeks a highly skilled Software Development Engineer to join its team. Using the best Open Source Software technologies within the in-house designed hardware platforms, you will amongst others, be expected to develop and architect embedded Linux device drivers and apps in C/C++/Java & GWT, do software maintenance and testing of product lines. You must possess a BSc Degree in Computer Science/Electrical & Computer Engineering, be skilled in C & Linux system admin, kernel and device drivers, OOP Java, GWT, PHP, System Architecture and practice dev experience in cloud-bases apps primarily in Java EE and Test-Driven Design.
DUTIES:
Core focus will be the architecture and development of –
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –