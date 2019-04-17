Software Development Engineer (Java/C/C++)

ENVIRONMENT: A provider of cutting-edge communications tech seeks a highly skilled Software Development Engineer to join its team. Using the best Open Source Software technologies within the in-house designed hardware platforms, you will amongst others, be expected to develop and architect embedded Linux device drivers and apps in C/C++/Java & GWT, do software maintenance and testing of product lines. You must possess a BSc Degree in Computer Science/Electrical & Computer Engineering, be skilled in C & Linux system admin, kernel and device drivers, OOP Java, GWT, PHP, System Architecture and practice dev experience in cloud-bases apps primarily in Java EE and Test-Driven Design. DUTIES: Core focus will be the architecture and development of – Linux device drivers and applications in C, C++, Java, GWT.

Feature development, software maintenance and testing of the product lines, which are based on Java, Linux, C and web technologies.

Web applications using Java EE, HTML5 and Javascript.

Your understanding of all the vertical levels of distributed network computing solutions will enable our goals of developing high quality, feature rich applications in a small team environment.

Interact with a wide range of technical solution partners from niche players to Tier 1 service providers. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – BSc Degree in Electrical & Computer Engineering / Computer Science.

MSc will be a bonus.