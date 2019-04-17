Software Development Engineer (Java/C/C++)

Apr 17, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge communications tech seeks a highly skilled Software Development Engineer to join its team. Using the best Open Source Software technologies within the in-house designed hardware platforms, you will amongst others, be expected to develop and architect embedded Linux device drivers and apps in C/C++/Java & GWT, do software maintenance and testing of product lines. You must possess a BSc Degree in Computer Science/Electrical & Computer Engineering, be skilled in C & Linux system admin, kernel and device drivers, OOP Java, GWT, PHP, System Architecture and practice dev experience in cloud-bases apps primarily in Java EE and Test-Driven Design.

DUTIES:

Core focus will be the architecture and development of –

  • Linux device drivers and applications in C, C++, Java, GWT.
  • Feature development, software maintenance and testing of the product lines, which are based on Java, Linux, C and web technologies.
  • Web applications using Java EE, HTML5 and Javascript.
  • Your understanding of all the vertical levels of distributed network computing solutions will enable our goals of developing high quality, feature rich applications in a small team environment.
  • Interact with a wide range of technical solution partners from niche players to Tier 1 service providers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • BSc Degree in Electrical & Computer Engineering / Computer Science.
  • MSc will be a bonus.

