Extended voting hours, special votes announced

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has extended voting hours on 27 April 2019 at four foreign missions to accommodate Jewish voters celebrating the Sabbath.

Voting will be extended at the following missions:

* London – opening at 07h00, closing at 23h30 (9 575 registered voters);

* Tel Aviv – opening at 07h00, closing at 23h30 (189 registered voters);

* Los Angeles – opening at 07h00, closing at 23h00 (299 registered voters); and

* New York – opening at 07h00, closing at 23h00 (633 registered voters).

The decision to extend voting hours at these missions followed a request from the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) to accommodate Jewish voters who will be celebrating the Sabbath on 26 and 27 April.

The Commission previously announced that it would allow Muslim voters to apply for special votes at voting stations on 6 May and 7 May (09h00 to 17H00) should they choose to due to the anticipated start of the Holy month of Ramadan on 8 May 2019.

Special vote applications for cases like these close at midnight tonight (18 April 2019).