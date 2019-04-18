Fullstack .NET Developer

Apr 18, 2019

Full-stack .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client is in need of a Full-stack .NET Developer in Cape Town, who will form a vital part of a dynamic, highly skilled team of developers who create cutting-edge software.

Duties will entail:

  • Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
  • Unit-test all software artefacts.
  • Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
  • Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
  • Research and develop new technologies.
  • Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
  • Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
  • Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
  • Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • JAVASCRIPT
  • HTML/CSS
  • Angular
  • Azure
  • ASP.NET

Perks to enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • Rapid career progression
  • Modern working environment
  • No dress code
  • Flexi hours
  • Latest tech

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

