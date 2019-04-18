Fullstack .NET Developer

Full-stack .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client is in need of a Full-stack .NET Developer in Cape Town, who will form a vital part of a dynamic, highly skilled team of developers who create cutting-edge software.

Duties will entail:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

JAVASCRIPT

HTML/CSS

Angular

Azure

ASP.NET

Perks to enjoy:

Free lunch

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Flexi hours

Latest tech

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position