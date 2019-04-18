IT Support Technician

UPGRADE YOUR CAREER to a well-established IT company who requires the services of an End User Support Technician in East London, Eastern CapeMinimum requirements:

2 Years + experience in similar role

A+/N+ Certification or Diploma in Information Technology

Microsoft Certification Advantageous

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle is essential

Responsibilities:

Telephonic, remote and onsite support

Networking and surveillance installations

Ability to troubleshoot, detect and solve technical problems

Installing hardware/software, networking & surveillance

Recommending computer products or equipment to improve company productivity

Soft Skills Required: Integrity | Interpersonal skills |Team Work | Ability to multitask

Salary Structure:

R10000 – R15000 Basic Monthly Salary dependent on experience and qualifications

(Only suitable candidates will be contacted and shortlisted)Please send your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number)Visit our website atwww.gapgroup.co.za

