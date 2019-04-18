Itec Tiyende scoops empowerment award

Itec Tiyende was recognised as the Top Empowerment Company in the ICT category at the recent 18th annual Top Empowerment Awards, beating formidable competitors in the sector.

Through Top Empowered Company’s benchmarking process, Itec Tiyende was identified as the foremost organisation driving transformation in South Africa. This status as an empowered business in ICT means that Itec Tiyende has the ability to institute change in the business world.

“The ICT sector is very competitive, and we need to always be on top of our game. Winning an award like this doesn’t only set us apart from our competitors, but it makes it very relevant to our stakeholders, our customers and to our community,” says Simbo Ntshinka, MD of Itec Tiyende.

Ntshinka adds that Itec Tiyende’s commitment to transformation is entrenched in their strategy as they’re dedicated to driving South Africa’s transformation objectives both within the company and the broader ICT industry.

“Together with our B-BBEE partner Khulasande Capital, we are working to bring about positive social change and transformation through enterprise development, sustainability, education and skills development. We strongly believe in economic empowerment, corporate values and ethics, skills development and sustainable business models that favour long-term growth,” concludes Ntshinka.

A majority black-owned company, Itec Tiyende achieved Level 1 B-BBEE certification in 2018 and incorporates over 30% black women ownership.