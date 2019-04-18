Junior PHP Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a social media video agency is looking for a junior PHP developer with a passion for all things new and trendy to join their dynamic, modern and cutting-edge team of 12. (6-month Contract with a view to go permanent)

REQUIREMENTS:

We are looking for a developer who will be comfortable working on PHP codebase.

You should be well versed in PHP and MySQL but also have had exposure to other open source technologies (preferably Java) and know how to use the right tool for the job.

As a successful candidate you will work in a team of senior PHP developers in a flexible, noncorporate, fun environment where job performance is revered.

Maintenance of existing system.

1-3 years working experience.

Bug fixing.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

