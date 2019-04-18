Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud now in two tiers

Kaspersky Lab has launched a new edition of Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud — a cloud-based cybersecurity product for small and medium-sized businesses that seek easy security management and benefit from cloud services.

Now available in two tiers, the product offers both essential cybersecurity functionality from the cloud, as well as extended capabilities including vulnerability assessment, patch and encryption management. With the new licensing model covering two mobile devices per license for free, Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud protects both employees’ mobility and business data.

* Two-tier solution for various business needs – While growing their operations, businesses may demand more control and scalable protection, combined with the same flexibility and ease of management from the cloud. Companies can now choose between two editions of Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud, so they can adopt the level of protection control they require while enjoying the same fast and scalable software-as-a-service product.

* Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud includes the classic set of cybersecurity technologies, such as file, web and mail protection, firewall, network attack blocker, behavior detection and exploit prevention. Along with web threats, the product now helps to prevent malicious programs exploiting vulnerabilities in outdated software. This has been made possible through vulnerability assessment functionality that reviews applications installed on corporate devices and notifies IT administrators about available patches.

* Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus adds web and device controls, as well as patch and encryption management. Patch management functionality allows administrators to automate delivering updates for vulnerable applications. Encryption management reinforces protection of sensitive business data, ensuring data stored on remotely encrypted employees’ devices is inaccessible for those without the correct permissions – even if a device is lost or stolen.

* Simple cybersecurity management with mobility fully covered – In two-fifths (40%) of SMBs, staff work remotely on a regular basis, often accessing services and storing business data on several devices. Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud provides companies the flexibility to support this trend in employee mobility by offering protection for one PC or file server and two mobile devices within one license. This means that there is no need to buy multiple licenses, and employees can still work on multiple devices – that could be Windows PCs, Macs, smartphones or tablets on Android and iOS — while businesses can ensure that they remain protected from cyberthreats.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud is user friendly and does not require time-consuming deployment and maintenance. It’s simple and intuitive management console is available through a web browser on a laptop or mobile tablet. Protection starts immediately after deployment as preconfigured security profiles are applied automatically to any newly added device, saving precious IT administrator resources. If more fine-tuning is required, administrators can create additional profiles manually or modify existing ones.

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) or companies with distributed offices benefit from multi-tenancy of the management console, as it allows security administration of multiple organisations or remote offices from a single account. Through the newly available administrator rights management feature, several administrators can have access to the workspace, this is convenient for businesses that need several IT administrators or MSPs that need to share security management.

“Cybersecurity incidents are not just a concern for large enterprises; small and medium sized businesses also face the same challenges. They too need a cybersecurity solution that provides proven and comprehensive protection but is simple to deploy and manage, as well as affordable. Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud is a software-as-a-service solution that meets these criteria because it does not require investment in hardware and protects businesses immediately after installation. The new edition makes this product even more tailored for SMBs seeking for scalability, mobility, remote working and collaboration scenarios,” comments Sergey Martsynkyan, head of B2B product marketing at Kaspersky Lab.