nCipher, Credence Security extend distribution agreement

nCipher Security, which provides trust, integrity and control for critical business information and applications, and Credence Security, an IT security, forensics and incident response specialist distributor, are extending their agreement to offer data protection and cybersecurity solutions across the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa to meet the growing demands of customers.

Credence Security has been nCipher’s primary distribution partner in the Middle East region since 2017, this extended agreement will see the two companies pursue additional opportunities for information and application security across the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Organisations around the globe depend on nCipher’s nShield family of hardware security modules (HSMs) to protect against threats to their sensitive data, network communications and enterprise infrastructure. This same proven technology also underpins the security of emerging technologies such as cloud, the internet of things (IoT), blockchain and digital payments as well as helping meet compliance mandates.

nCipher is further strengthening its business commitment to the cybersecurity market in Africa with the appointment of Brett Stevens as Channel Manager for Africa.

Scott Kemish, channel director: EMEA at nCipher Security, says: “The African market is a focus growth region for nCipher Security, and one that is evolving at a phenomenal pace. Data compliance regulations such as POPIA and GDPR have put encryption at the forefront of customers’ security strategy and the recent announcement from Microsoft of the opening of its first two local datacenters in Africa is helping to drive customers’ transition to the cloud.

“As a result, we’re seeing rapidly growing demand for our data security products throughout the region. Credence’s wide network of channel partners across Sub-Saharan Africa makes them well positioned to meet this demand, by integrating our cryptographic data security solutions into their enterprise security offerings.”

Simon Campbell-Young, MD of Credence Security Africa, adds: “Cybercrime across the Middle East and Africa is becoming ever more frequent as companies continue the trend in moving to digital technology, resulting in enterprises and government agencies alike requiring solutions to protect their business critical information and applications.

“Credence Security’s expertise and knowledge of the cybersecurity landscape together with nCipher’s data protection and application security capabilities offer an excellent combination that benefits our customers. We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with nCipher and look forward to a continued close working relationship and increased footprint for the nCipher product line in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.”