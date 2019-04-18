.NET Developer – Rondebosch

My client is an ever growing company that are in the technology industry providing solutions. They are looking for a Senior Developer to help develop their incoming and ongoing project.
Salary: Up to R75,000 P/M
As an Senior Developer your role will include
- Developing new features and products
- Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies
- Problem solving and analysing for production
- Performing on project schedules
- Utilize different technologies and integration solutions
- Project Delivery
- Mentoring Intermediate/Junior developers
Education:
Diploma in I.T/ Computer Science/Engineering Degree preferred.
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- Demonstrates experience with I.T Development
- NET
- Design techniques
- Angular
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
The position offers :
- Flexible working hours!
- Benefits!
- Incentives!
- Award winning coffee!
- Holidays!
- Parking!
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!