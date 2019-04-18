.NET Developer – Rondebosch

Apr 18, 2019

My client is an ever growing company that are in the technology industry providing solutions. They are looking for a Senior Developer to help develop their incoming and ongoing project.

Salary: Up to R75,000 P/M

As an Senior Developer your role will include

  • Developing new features and products
  • Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies
  • Problem solving and analysing for production
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Utilize different technologies and integration solutions
  • Project Delivery
  • Mentoring Intermediate/Junior developers

Education:

Diploma in I.T/ Computer Science/Engineering Degree preferred.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C# and .NET framework
  • Demonstrates experience with I.T Development
  • NET
  • Design techniques
  • Angular
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • HTML, Jquery and Java Script

The position offers :

  • Flexible working hours!
  • Benefits!
  • Incentives!
  • Award winning coffee!
  • Holidays!
  • Parking!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

