.NET Developer – Rondebosch

My client is an ever growing company that are in the technology industry providing solutions. They are looking for a Senior Developer to help develop their incoming and ongoing project.

Salary: Up to R75,000 P/M

As an Senior Developer your role will include

Developing new features and products

Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies

Problem solving and analysing for production

Performing on project schedules

Utilize different technologies and integration solutions

Project Delivery

Mentoring Intermediate/Junior developers

Education:

Diploma in I.T/ Computer Science/Engineering Degree preferred.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

Demonstrates experience with I.T Development

NET

Design techniques

Angular

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

The position offers :

Flexible working hours!

Benefits!

Incentives!

Award winning coffee!

Holidays!

Parking!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

