New data centre drives Africa, Latin America data sharing

Telecom multinational Angola Cables has announced the opening of its carrier neutral data centre, AngoNAP Fortaleza in Fortaleza, Brazil.

The Tier III-designed data centre will cater for the growing demand in content and data transmission in the southern hemisphere.

The interconnection point will enable African entities to develop and expand their businesses in Brazil, Latin America and the US via the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) and Monet subsea cables. The data centre will accommodate other submarine international cables systems, backhaul providers, content providers, CDNs including research and academic internet exchange points in Latin America.

“The AngoNAP Fortaleza facility has far reaching advantages and benefits for CDN’s, IXP’s, OTT’s as well as national and international telecom operators and content providers seeking to extend and expand their global reach and product offerings between the Americas and Africa,” says António Nunes, Angola Cables CEO.

Located in one of the most important and concentrated cable hubs in South America, AngoNAP Fortaleza facility is carrier neutral. The data centre has been specifically designed to receive more submarine cables landing in Fortaleza and will provide multiple connection services for any operators or businesses requiring high capacity data services to run their modern, internet and technology driven enterprises.

The recently completed facility is now open for business and offers scalability, continuous connectivity, host and cloud services for local and external entities.

“From an Angola Cables viewpoint, our investment in the AngoNAP Fortaleza is important in advancing and expanding our business horizons. This is the first point of neutral connectivity in the Technological Park of Praia do Futuro (Beach of the Future) in Fortaleza, Brazil.

“Other cable systems and customers will have the option to host their data or content via cloud services or in the data centre directly – with the opportunity to promote their businesses to world markets via our ultra-low latency SACS connection,” says Nunes. “This has many advantages not only in meeting the rising demand for media rich content in the global digital economy, but will improve links for trade, commerce, inter-government co-operation and academic learning on either side of the Atlantic and beyond.”

Owned and operated by Angola Cables, the advanced data centre currently occupies an area of 2 100m2 (Phase One), with a total area of 9 000m2 available for future expansion. The facility has an energy redundancy capacity of 12.5 MVA and currently has 1 000 scalable racks offering customers a 99.98% service availability standard.

Construction of the data centre commenced in early 2017.