Programmer II .NET (Banking)
Apr 18, 2019
|
ENVIRONMENT:
A fast-growing leading retailer is looking for a Programmer II.Net with 3 Years IT Degree/Diploma and application development using combinations of Visual Studio, SSIS (Server Integration Services), SSRS (Server Reporting Services), SQL, HTML, ASP.Net, C#.
DUTIES:
Design and Develop Software in accordance with business requirement specifications:
- Front end client applications
- Interfaces (Web services)
- Back-end databases (SQL)
Code, Test and Debug Software:
- Document code consistently throughout the development process by listing a description of the programme, special instructions, and any changes made
- Tests existing/new programmes to ensure that logic and syntax are correct, and that programme results are accurate
- Write, edit, and debug existing/new programs for assigned projects, including necessary records and desired output
Deploying application to live environment:
- Finalise project
- Deploy changes on UAT and QA environments for testing
- Comply with standard change and release processes
- Research and Development:
- Research and develop software in accordance with client requirements
- Ongoing self-development and keeping abreast with market related innovations
REQUIREMENTS:
- 3 Years IT Degree / Diploma
- 1 – 2 Years IT Software development experience
- Ms Office skills
- Application development using combi
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related