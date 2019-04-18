Programmer II .NET (Banking)

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing leading retailer is looking for a Programmer II.Net with 3 Years IT Degree/Diploma and application development using combinations of Visual Studio, SSIS (Server Integration Services), SSRS (Server Reporting Services), SQL, HTML, ASP.Net, C#. DUTIES: Design and Develop Software in accordance with business requirement specifications: Front end client applications

Interfaces (Web services)

Back-end databases (SQL) Code, Test and Debug Software: Document code consistently throughout the development process by listing a description of the programme, special instructions, and any changes made

Tests existing/new programmes to ensure that logic and syntax are correct, and that programme results are accurate

Write, edit, and debug existing/new programs for assigned projects, including necessary records and desired output Deploying application to live environment: Finalise project

Deploy changes on UAT and QA environments for testing

Comply with standard change and release processes

Research and Development:

Research and develop software in accordance with client requirements

Ongoing self-development and keeping abreast with market related innovations REQUIREMENTS: 3 Years IT Degree / Diploma

1 – 2 Years IT Software development experience

Ms Office skills

Application development using combi