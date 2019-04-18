Programmer II .NET (Banking)

Apr 18, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing leading retailer is looking for a Programmer II.Net with 3 Years IT Degree/Diploma and application development using combinations of Visual Studio, SSIS (Server Integration Services), SSRS (Server Reporting Services), SQL, HTML, ASP.Net, C#.

DUTIES:

Design and Develop Software in accordance with business requirement specifications:

  • Front end client applications
  • Interfaces (Web services)
  • Back-end databases (SQL)

Code, Test and Debug Software:

  • Document code consistently throughout the development process by listing a description of the programme, special instructions, and any changes made
  • Tests existing/new programmes to ensure that logic and syntax are correct, and that programme results are accurate
  • Write, edit, and debug existing/new programs for assigned projects, including necessary records and desired output

Deploying application to live environment:

  • Finalise project
  • Deploy changes on UAT and QA environments for testing
  • Comply with standard change and release processes
  • Research and Development:
  • Research and develop software in accordance with client requirements
  • Ongoing self-development and keeping abreast with market related innovations

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 3 Years IT Degree / Diploma
  • 1 – 2 Years IT Software development experience
  • Ms Office skills
  • Application development using combi

