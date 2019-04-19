Fully Fledged Full Stack Developer – Claremont

Job Type: Fully Fledged Full Stack Developer
Location: Cape Town
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
My client is an ever growing company that are in the technology industry providing solutions within the financial and insurance. Full Stack Developer to be apart of there ever growing team. This client has an environment that is passionate about a tech centred space, where like minded developers are collaborating on innovative products that are supplied to multiple clients in Africa and Europe
Salary: Up to R70,000 P/M
As an Full Stack Developer your role will include
- Developing new features and products
- Further expanding their knowledge of using new technologies
- Problem solving and analysing for production
- Performing on project schedules
- Utilise different technologies and integration solutions
- Project Delivery
- Mentoring Intermediate/Junior developers
Education:
Diploma in I.T/ Computer Science/Engineering Degree preferred.
You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C#
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- Angular
- JavaScript
- HTML
The position offers :
- Flexible working hours!
- Benefits!
- Incentives!
- Award winning coffee!
- Holidays!
- Parking!
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!