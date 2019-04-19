Job Type .NET Software Application Developer – Maitland
Location: Cape Town, Maitland
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
Amazing company that is lead supplier of software solutions and services within their industry are seeking an .NET Software Application Developer to work on exciting products and applications within the agriculture space.
This client works with multiple verticals within their market and have many different engaging projects that can vary to meet their customer’s needs.
As an .NET Software Application Developer your role will include
- Implementing applications and software solutions
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Working with new call logs that come in
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Report writing
- Analysis and BI Reports
- Supporting any developed solutions
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Oracle
- MS SQL
- Java
- DevExpress
- WebApi
The position offers :
- No dress code
- Holidays!
- Two bonuses a year!
- Flexible working hours.
- Exposure to new technologies.
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!