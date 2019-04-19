.NET Software Application Developer – Maitland

Job Type .NET Software Application Developer – Maitland

Location: Cape Town, Maitland

Contact Name: Matthew Towers



Amazing company that is lead supplier of software solutions and services within their industry are seeking an .NET Software Application Developer to work on exciting products and applications within the agriculture space.

This client works with multiple verticals within their market and have many different engaging projects that can vary to meet their customer’s needs.

As an .NET Software Application Developer your role will include

Implementing applications and software solutions

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Working with new call logs that come in

Translate business feedback and requirements

Report writing

Analysis and BI Reports

Supporting any developed solutions

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Oracle

MS SQL

Java

DevExpress

WebApi

The position offers :

No dress code

Holidays!

Two bonuses a year!

Flexible working hours.

Exposure to new technologies.

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:





