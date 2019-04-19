Support Technician

Our client is a leader in the IT software development industry. To qualify for this exciting

opportunity in their organization in their organization, you need to meet the following

requirements:

▪ Ability to multi-task

▪ Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

▪ Strong attention to detail

▪ Knowledge of the Internet service provider industry

▪ Knowledge of PC configuration and related applications.

▪ Proficient at email setup, configuration and troubleshooting

▪ Demonstrated problem solving abilities

▪ Demonstrated exceptional customer service skills.

▪ To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty

satisfactorily. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with

disabilities to perform the essential functions

▪ High school graduate, some college or technical troubleshooting experience preferred.

▪ 1-2 years of Help Desk experience preferred.

▪ IT qualification (A+ / N+ or a combination thereof) or something similar

Duties & Responsibilities

▪ Taking initial telephone or email inquiries and troubleshooting and managing relatively simple

hardware, software or network problems

▪ Recognizing and escalating more difficult problems to Tier 2 support

▪ Logging call activity

▪ Providing superior customer service and technical support for cable modem internet subscribers

including email and VoIP support.

▪ Identifying and recommending process improvement ideas to Supervisors.

▪ Utilize all required resources and call flows to accurately resolve or escalate customer issues.

▪ Adhere to company and call centre policies and procedures.

▪ Maintain acceptable performance according to published standards.

▪ Demonstrate exceptional customer service behaviours such as: being friendly, listening, empathy,

demonstrating ability to defuse upset customers

▪ Project management and other duties as assigned

▪ Provide back up call centre management as needed.

Must be able to work within a team

▪ Respond in a timely fashion to Trouble-Tickets submitted to the Call Centre queue for support and

ensure all trouble tickets are closed to quality standards

Desired Skills

▪ ISP Knowledge

▪ PC Configuration

▪ Troubleshooting

▪ Customer Service Skills

Desired Work Experience

▪ 1 to 2 years

Desired Education Level

▪ Certificate

About the Employer

Our client is a leader in the IT software development industry. They offer a competitive

remuneration package and excellent learning opportunities which is essential for growth.

The position is based in Somerset West, offices in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position