Support Technician

Our client is a leader in the IT software development industry. To qualify for this exciting
opportunity in their organization, you need to meet the following
requirements:
▪ Ability to multi-task
▪ Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
▪ Strong attention to detail
▪ Knowledge of the Internet service provider industry
▪ Knowledge of PC configuration and related applications.
▪ Proficient at email setup, configuration and troubleshooting
▪ Demonstrated problem solving abilities
▪ Demonstrated exceptional customer service skills.
▪ To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty
satisfactorily. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with
disabilities to perform the essential functions
▪ High school graduate, some college or technical troubleshooting experience preferred.
▪ 1-2 years of Help Desk experience preferred.
▪ IT qualification (A+ / N+ or a combination thereof) or something similar
Duties & Responsibilities
▪ Taking initial telephone or email inquiries and troubleshooting and managing relatively simple
hardware, software or network problems
▪ Recognizing and escalating more difficult problems to Tier 2 support
▪ Logging call activity
▪ Providing superior customer service and technical support for cable modem internet subscribers
including email and VoIP support.
▪ Identifying and recommending process improvement ideas to Supervisors.
▪ Utilize all required resources and call flows to accurately resolve or escalate customer issues.
▪ Adhere to company and call centre policies and procedures.
▪ Maintain acceptable performance according to published standards.
▪ Demonstrate exceptional customer service behaviours such as: being friendly, listening, empathy,
demonstrating ability to defuse upset customers
▪ Project management and other duties as assigned
▪ Provide back up call centre management as needed.
Must be able to work within a team
▪ Respond in a timely fashion to Trouble-Tickets submitted to the Call Centre queue for support and
ensure all trouble tickets are closed to quality standards
Desired Skills
▪ ISP Knowledge
▪ PC Configuration
▪ Troubleshooting
▪ Customer Service Skills
Desired Work Experience
▪ 1 to 2 years
Desired Education Level
▪ Certificate
About the Employer
Our client is a leader in the IT software development industry. They offer a competitive
remuneration package and excellent learning opportunities which is essential for growth.
The position is based in Somerset West, offices in Cape Town.