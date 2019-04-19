Technical Support

Our client is a leader in the software development industry is looking for a technical support

To qualify for this exciting opportunity in their organisation, you need to meet the following criteria:

▪ Experience with FreePBX and VoIP

▪ Experience with Yealink/Snom

▪ Basic understanding of OSPF and routing

▪ Wireless networking (advantage)

▪ Ubiquity and/or Mikrotik experience

▪ Excellent knowledge of network protocols, configurations, and operations

▪ IT qualification (A+ / N+ or a combination thereof)

▪ MTCNA

Desired Skills

▪ FreePBX

▪ Voip

▪ Yealink

▪ Snom

▪ OSPF

▪ routing

▪ Ubiquity

▪ Mikrotik

▪ Basic Account

▪ Server Maintenance

▪ Network Maintenance

▪ System Troubleshooting

▪ Procedural Documentation

Desired Work Experience

▪ 2 to 5 years

About the Employer

Our client is a leader in the IT software development industry. They offer a competitive

remuneration package and excellent learning opportunities which is essential for growth.

The position is based in Somerset West, offices in Cape Town.

