Our client is a leader in the software development industry is looking for a technical support
To qualify for this exciting opportunity in their organisation, you need to meet the following criteria:
▪ Experience with FreePBX and VoIP
▪ Experience with Yealink/Snom
▪ Basic understanding of OSPF and routing
▪ Wireless networking (advantage)
▪ Ubiquity and/or Mikrotik experience
▪ Excellent knowledge of network protocols, configurations, and operations
▪ IT qualification (A+ / N+ or a combination thereof)
▪ MTCNA
Desired Skills
▪ FreePBX
▪ Voip
▪ Yealink
▪ Snom
▪ OSPF
▪ routing
▪ Ubiquity
▪ Mikrotik
▪ Basic Account
▪ Server Maintenance
▪ Network Maintenance
▪ System Troubleshooting
▪ Procedural Documentation
Desired Work Experience
▪ 2 to 5 years
About the Employer
Our client is a leader in the IT software development industry. They offer a competitive
remuneration package and excellent learning opportunities which is essential for growth.
The position is based in Somerset West, offices in Cape Town.