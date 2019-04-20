Intermediate Software Specialist – Tygervalley

Job Type: Intermediate Software Specialist

Location: Cape Town, Tygervalley

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Amazing company that are making a real difference within the medical industry, supplying and implementing of software solutions and products are seeking an Intermediate Software Specialist.

This client works with multiple verticals within their market and have many different engaging projects that can vary to meet their customer’s needs.

As an Intermediate Software Specialist, your role will include

Implementing applications and software solutions

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Working with new call logs that come in

Translate business feedback and requirements

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C#

.NET framework

WCF

Java Script

SQL Server

Web.Api

The position offers :

No dress code

Holidays!

Two bonuses a year!

Flexible working hours.

Exposure to new technologies.

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

