Intermediate Software Specialist – Tygervalley

Job Type: Intermediate Software Specialist
Location: Cape Town, Tygervalley
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
Amazing company that are making a real difference within the medical industry, supplying and implementing of software solutions and products are seeking an Intermediate Software Specialist.
This client works with multiple verticals within their market and have many different engaging projects that can vary to meet their customer’s needs.
As an Intermediate Software Specialist, your role will include
- Implementing applications and software solutions
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Working with new call logs that come in
- Translate business feedback and requirements
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C#
- .NET framework
- WCF
- Java Script
- SQL Server
- Web.Api
The position offers :
- No dress code
- Holidays!
- Two bonuses a year!
- Flexible working hours.
- Exposure to new technologies.
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!