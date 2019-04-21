Back-End Developer (.NET)

Based in the Southern Suburbs of beautiful Cape Town, you will be joining a small team of developers who love to exceed expectations, create interesting applications and learn from each other.

Company vision

To be Cape Town’s leading software engineering company, and continue to create world class digital solutions that are second to none.

Skills required

Back-end / Full Stack .NET Developer with 5+ years’ worth of hands-on software development experience. Ideally looking for someone who has experience in creating software solutions from scratch and who has been involved in the full 360.

ASP.NET MVC, C#, SQL, HTML5/CSS, Web API, React (Javascript frameworks).

Experience working within a team environment (scrum/agile) is essential.

