MS Dynamics 365/CRM Software Programmer

MS Dynamics 365/CRM software programmer, Cape Town, Competitive Salary!

Great working atmosphere, Dynamics 365 projects, Excellent benefits Package!

My client is based in Cape Town and are looking for a MS Dynamics CRM programmer to become a key figure within their Dynamics CRM team.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work on various Dynamics 365 projects for this large end user, and will receive exposure to a number of the latest technologies. The client are fantastic with staff retention due to the relaxed atmosphere whilst offering a great training programme and benefits package.

The right candidate will have:

– 3+ years experience in Dynamics CRM

– Dynamics CRM experience (contact number) or 365 (desirable)

– C#/.NET development experience and JavaScript

– Experience with Plugin Development

– Microsoft Partner background (not essential)

Do not miss out on this excellent opportunity! Send your CV to (email address) or call Liana Robson on (contact number) to discuss it further.

Learn more/Apply for this position