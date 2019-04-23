Our client in the Western Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking for a Business Systems Manager. This is an EE opportunity.Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in business, computer science, or IT related field
- Appropriate Microsoft Certifications
- Relevant hardware and software vendor training certificates;
- 8 – 10 years’ previous experience in senior business systems management within engineering environment, of which 5 years must have been in a managerial position
- Experience in ERP Systems Management, Business Analysis, Stakeholder Engagement, Systems Optimisation, Data Management and BI Tools
KPAs:
- Evaluate NTP business systems, process needs and current processes
- Track organisational systems progress and report on progress
- Recommend new system developments
- Analyse relevant data and consolidate for reporting
If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.