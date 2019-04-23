Business Systems Manager

Our client in the Western Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking for a Business Systems Manager. This is an EE opportunity.Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business, computer science, or IT related field

Appropriate Microsoft Certifications

Relevant hardware and software vendor training certificates;

8 – 10 years’ previous experience in senior business systems management within engineering environment, of which 5 years must have been in a managerial position

Experience in ERP Systems Management, Business Analysis, Stakeholder Engagement, Systems Optimisation, Data Management and BI Tools

KPAs:

Evaluate NTP business systems, process needs and current processes

Track organisational systems progress and report on progress

Recommend new system developments

Analyse relevant data and consolidate for reporting

