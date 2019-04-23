Business Systems Manager

Apr 23, 2019

Our client in the Western Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking for a Business Systems Manager. This is an EE opportunity.Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in business, computer science, or IT related field
  • Appropriate Microsoft Certifications
  • Relevant hardware and software vendor training certificates;
  • 8 – 10 years’ previous experience in senior business systems management within engineering environment, of which 5 years must have been in a managerial position
  • Experience in ERP Systems Management, Business Analysis, Stakeholder Engagement, Systems Optimisation, Data Management and BI Tools

KPAs:

  • Evaluate NTP business systems, process needs and current processes
  • Track organisational systems progress and report on progress
  • Recommend new system developments
  • Analyse relevant data and consolidate for reporting

