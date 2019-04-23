DCC signs up StorMagic distribution

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been appointed an official distributor for StorMagic, a provider of virtual SANs designed for companies running small data centres that require cost-effective, flexible and reliable two-server solutions.

Available immediately to South African and SADC channel partners, DCC will be distributing StorMagic SvSAN, a software license that removes the need for a physical SAN by converting the disk, flash and memory of any two x86-based servers into a virtual SAN.

“StorMagic SvSAN provides our channel partners with a software-defined virtual SAN product that will enable them to offer a simple, very low-cost, high availability solution to companies with restricted IT budgets that still meets the demands of their computing environments,” says Raul Del Fabbro, enterprise solution sales at DCC.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with StorMagic which we believe ushers in a new era in affordable and optimised virtualised SAN solutions for the SA and SADC region.”

“DCC showed the passion and an acute understanding of the virtual SAN marketplace, which made them the perfect addition to the StorMagic family and our move into the South African and SADC region. We look forward to a mutually successful relationship,” says Noel Wright, regional director at StorMagic.

StorMagic SvSAN is a software-defined storage solution designed to run on commodity x86 servers, with two servers being the minimum cluster size to provide high availability. It has been designed with lightweight system requirements to deliver highly available, shared storage with centralised management.

StorMagic SvSAN is perfect for deployments across any number of remote or branch offices as well smaller datacentres that require small IT footprint coupled with the uptime and performance necessary to process large quantities of data.

The virtual SAN solution supports the leading hypervisors such as VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Red Hat (RVEH) and provides the shared storage necessary to enable the advanced hypervisor features such as High Availability/Failover Cluster, vMotion/Live Migration and VMware Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS)/Dynamic Optimisation.

StorMagic SvSAN integrates seamlessly with existing virtualised environments and enables centralised deployment and management for anything from one to thousands of sites, removing the need for dedicated specialist IT staff at each site and significantly lowering the cost of management.