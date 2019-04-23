Front End Developer

Position PurposeOur client is looking for a senior Front – end Developer to join our IT Innovation team. You will be responsible for building the ‘client-side’ of our applications. You should be able to translate our company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications.Responsibilities include translation of the UI/UX design wireframes to actual code, which will produce visual elements of the application. You will bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation, taking an active role on both sides, and defining how the application looks, as well as how it works.If you’re interested in creating a user-friendly environment by writing code and moving forward in your career, then this job is for you. We expect you to be a tech – savvy professional, who is curious about new digital technologies, and aspires to combine usability with visual design.Ultimately, you should be able to create a functional and attractive digital environment for our company, ensuring great user experience.Qualifications:Essential:

Diploma / Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar).

Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified.

Experience:Essential:

Build and translate mockups and wireframes into front-end code (5 – 8 years)

Front-end integration into micro services back-end (5 -8 years)

Experience API creation and RESTful services (5 -8 years)

GitHub (3+ years)

Knowledge:Essential:

Fundamentals of HTML5, JavaScript, AJAX and CSS (5+ years)

Understanding of CSS preprocessors for instance Sass and LESS (5+ years)

JavaScript frameworks for instance Ember, AngularJS, React (5+ years)

Libraries for instance jQuery or Backbone.js (5+ years)

Front – end (CSS) frameworks for instance Foundation or Bootstrap (5+ years)

Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (5+ years)

Desirable:

Understanding of React Native, Android Native, iOS Native and Flutter (3+ years)

Any other front-end development framework skills would be advantageous.

Skills:*See KnowledgeJob objectives:KPA 1: Performance characteristics to develop new user – facing features

Ability to adapt to different working environments.

Ability to respect own estimations.

Willingness to learn new things in the time spent between projects and tasks.

Research, understand and stay up to date with current trends in Information Technology (IT).

Actively share technology and related insights and information with your team and relevant stakeholders.

Ability to communicate (Technical and non-technical) with clients, team members and stakeholders.

Capable of prioritizing tasks.

KPA 2: Build reusable code and libraries for future use & Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability

Measure level of testing (Visual / functional) before committing to it.

Capability of reusing existing elements vs. overwriting (Not including refactoring).

Usage of best practices in front – end technologies

KPA 3: Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs

Play a leading role in maintaining best of breed development standards for technologies and solutions.

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Adhere to best practices and processes for the team.

KPA 4: Effectively collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Ability to work independently. Ask for help, but try to figure out beforehand.

Ability to complete the current / most important task, before moving on to the next one.

Willingness to understand the client’s business and add value to it.

Ability to share knowledge with colleagues

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position