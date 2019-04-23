IT Technician

Apr 23, 2019

Our client, a leader in the IT Field, is looking for a experienced IT Technician to join their dynamic PE based team.Knowledge of CCTV, Biometrics will be beneficial.Awesome career opportunity.Responsibilities:

  • Technician will do routine site visits at clients offices and service call outs

  • Travel out of town only to East London,

  • PE services as far as Coega.

 Qualifications and Experience:

  • At least 3 years’ experience as an IT Technician.

  • Knowledge of Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 cloud services

  • Networking experience, Basic router and network troubleshooting

  • A+ ,N+ , candidates will take preference

  • Knowledge of CCTV, Biometrics will be beneficial

  • They Must have their own Vehicle

