IT Technician

Our client, a leader in the IT Field, is looking for a experienced IT Technician to join their dynamic PE based team.Knowledge of CCTV, Biometrics will be beneficial.Awesome career opportunity.Responsibilities:

Technician will do routine site visits at clients offices and service call outs

Travel out of town only to East London,

PE services as far as Coega.

Qualifications and Experience:

At least 3 years’ experience as an IT Technician.

Knowledge of Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 cloud services

Networking experience, Basic router and network troubleshooting

A+ ,N+ , candidates will take preference

Knowledge of CCTV, Biometrics will be beneficial

They Must have their own Vehicle

Learn more/Apply for this position