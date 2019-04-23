Our client, a leader in the IT Field, is looking for a experienced IT Technician to join their dynamic PE based team.Knowledge of CCTV, Biometrics will be beneficial.Awesome career opportunity.Responsibilities:
- Technician will do routine site visits at clients offices and service call outs
- Travel out of town only to East London,
- PE services as far as Coega.
Qualifications and Experience:
- At least 3 years’ experience as an IT Technician.
- Knowledge of Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 cloud services
- Networking experience, Basic router and network troubleshooting
- A+ ,N+ , candidates will take preference
- Knowledge of CCTV, Biometrics will be beneficial
- They Must have their own Vehicle