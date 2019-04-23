Junior IT Support Engineer

My client is seeking a Junior IT Support Engineer to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.

Duties:

– Provide both remote and on site First Level End User Support.

– Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware:

– MFP Printers.

– VOIP Hardware.

– Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).

– Ability to quickly and effectively troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies

– Helpdesk System, escalating to the Systems Administrator where necessary.

– Ability to understand End User requirements when requests are made for new Hardware & Software

– and be able to Quote accordingly.

– Liaise with Suppliers for all procurement

Requirements:

– Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/ 8.1/ 10).

– Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications (contact number)).

– Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential

– DHCP.

– Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:

– 3G / LTE.

– Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential

– ESET Endpoint Protection.

– Symantec Endpoint Protection.

– Technical experience with Pastel Accounting & Pastel Payroll essential.

– Minimum of 2 years in a Desktop Support environment.

Interested candidates may send CV’s to (email address)

Reference Number: JC-ISE

