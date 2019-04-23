Junior IT Support Engineer
My client is seeking a Junior IT Support Engineer to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.
Duties:
– Provide both remote and on site First Level End User Support.
– Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware:
– MFP Printers.
– VOIP Hardware.
– Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).
– Ability to quickly and effectively troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies
– Helpdesk System, escalating to the Systems Administrator where necessary.
– Ability to understand End User requirements when requests are made for new Hardware & Software
– and be able to Quote accordingly.
– Liaise with Suppliers for all procurement
Requirements:
– Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/ 8.1/ 10).
– Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications (contact number)).
– Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential
– DHCP.
– Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:
– 3G / LTE.
– Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential
– ESET Endpoint Protection.
– Symantec Endpoint Protection.
– Technical experience with Pastel Accounting & Pastel Payroll essential.
– Minimum of 2 years in a Desktop Support environment.
Interested candidates may send CV’s to (email address)
Reference Number: JC-ISE